<p>Cumulative trading volume for U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds surpassed $150 billion on Tuesday, less than 10 weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271718/spot-bitcoin-etfs-have-now-been-approved-what-comes-next">approved</a> ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise, among others.</p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETF cumulative trading volume has increased by $50 billion since March 8 alone — when total volume first reached the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281381/spot-bitcoin-etf-cumulative-trading-volume-crosses-100-billion">$100 billion</a> mark — to hit $151.4 billion by the close of trading yesterday, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Tuesday’s spot bitcoin ETF trading volume came in at $5.6 billion, led by BlackRock’s IBIT on $2.5 billion, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC on $1.5 billion and $962 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s higher fee GBTC fund has been gradually squeezed for market share by trading volume, down from 50.5% when the spot bitcoin ETFs launched on Jan. 11 to 26.5% as of yesterday, coinciding with persistent daily outflows. BlackRock’s IBIT has been the principal benefactor, growing from a 22.1% market share to 45.2% during the same period. Fidelity’s FBTC is in third place with a 17.2% share of the market.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Spot bitcoin ETFs witness record daily net outflows as bitcoin drops 10%</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs combined registered a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283555/bitcoin-ether-fall-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-outflows">record net outflow</a> of $326.2 million yesterday — more than doubling the prior record of $158.4 million set on Jan. 24, according to <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1770365847925612714?s=20">data</a> from BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s GBTC saw $443.5 million in outflows on Tuesday, following the record outflows of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283323/grayscale-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-outflow">$642.5 million</a> it registered on Monday. “Grayscale Bitcoin Trust with the most outflows of *any* ETF since March 2009 stock market low… Only took 2 months,” The ETF Store President Nate Geraci <a href="https://x.com/NateGeraci/status/1770074375368151539?s=20">noted</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Inflows into other funds were also subdued, with BlackRock’s usually dominant ETF dropping significantly from $451.5 million on Monday to just $75.2 million yesterday — the lowest since Feb. 7. Fidelity’s FBTC was second with $39.6 million and Bitwise’s BITB third with $2.5 million. All the other spot bitcoin ETFs registered zero flows on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETF flows have been a major driver for bitcoin’s price action since their launch, <a href="https://x.com/thetinyant/status/1770319412433699270?s=20">according to</a> GSR research analyst Brian Rudick.</p>\r\n<p>“Remember the good old days of Monday through Wednesday last week, when daily inflows totaled $2.2 billion over just 3 days? Well in the 4 trading days since, we've seen net outflows of $150 million, including today's record $326 million outflow. And, BTC is down 16% since. So how did flows change on a dime?,” Rudick said.</p>\r\n<p>Rudick argued it was down to who was buying, with anecdotal evidence suggesting few wealth managers are putting clients into the ETFs and the average trade size for IBIT of $13,000 suggesting retail was behind the inflows — which can more easily stop when prices stop climbing. Rudick still expects inflows to outperform expectations over the long term, however.</p>\r\n<p>Yesterday represented the second consecutive day of net outflows for the funds for the first time since January amid increased market volatility as bitcoin’s price slid 10% from a peak of $68,136 to a low of $61,506. The cryptocurrency then briefly dropped to a low of $60,771 earlier this morning before recovering. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,170, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>, up over 50% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283584"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 987px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-283584 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-20-at-10.08.37.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="977" height="688" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 