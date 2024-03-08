<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-39">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="66aa2f93-667c-4b5b-a3a4-6f388d73682d">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>After their January debut, the newly launched U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs kicked off to a roaring start and have now reached a significant level.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-pxvmn-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-37">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="db8c1d2a-b94c-44fa-ab1b-8c2c5b17d8c6">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Over the past two weeks, accelerated activity has pushed the price of Bitcoin to new heights. On Friday, spot Bitcoin ETFs reaching the important trading milestone of over $100 billion, according to Yahoo Finance data compiled by The Block.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Passing the $100-billion mark comes after Monday's nearly $10 billion in cumulative trading volume and last week's record-breaking result. Cumulative trading volumes for the spot bitcoin ETFs totaled a record <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes" data-v-f87c67ca="">$22.3 billion</a> last week, according to The Block’s data dashboard.</p>\r\n<p>Overall the three most popular products, in terms of volume, have been those offered by BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale. On Tuesday of this week, BlackRock’s fund hit new record for daily inflows of $788.3 million as bitcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280357/bitcoin-price-breaks-above-previous-all-time-high-of-69000-after-846-days" data-v-f87c67ca="">reached a new all-time high</a> above $69,000 for the first time since November 2021.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>