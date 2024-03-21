Decentralized Social Trading Protocol Bi.social Raises $3 Million in Funding

Bit islands, the developer behind the decentralized social trading protocol Bi.social, recently announced a successful $3 million funding round. This round saw participation from Web3Vision, WAGMi Ventures, and QF Capital. The funds will support the ongoing development of the social protocol and its forthcoming features. Bi.social is a pioneering Web3 social trading platform that enables users to discover trading signals, follow seasoned traders, and engage in trading activities through decentralized social trading applications.

The platform boasts over 390,000 wallet login users and more than 16,000 creators who have published upwards of 180,000 pieces of content. This content spans crypto investment opportunities across more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies, fostering over 3.7 million user interactions. Additionally, the total mint of the Bi DID identity NFT has surpassed 260,000. The platform has introduced the vBIS points system, rewarding users for engaging with high-quality content. To date, 314,635,182 vBIS points rewards have been claimed, marking significant user participation and engagement.

This post is commissioned by BiSocial and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.