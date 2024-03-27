Zircuit Launches Build to Earn Program to Reward Ecosystem Contributors

Zircuit, a fully EVM-compatible ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security, today launched its Build to Earn program to incentivize builders, founders, and community members who contribute to the Zircuit ecosystem. Backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom, Zircuit currently has over $800M staked.

Zircuit is a playground for new applications and open experimentation, and projects that launch on Zircuit will benefit from higher security guarantees and protection from hacks through its groundbreaking AI-enabled security features. Zircuit launched its Build to Earn program that supercharges the developer experience for new builders onboarding onto the Zircuit Network. Developers and ecosystem contributors who participate in Zircuit’s Build to Earn program stand to receive rewards for approved contributions.

Developers and ecosystem contributors can participate in Build to Earn in the following ways:

Building a Mainnet Day 1 Launch project

Developing ecosystem tools

Deploying critical infrastructure

Referring Zircuit to builders

Zircuit is scaling its ecosystem with applications in fast-growing categories including restaking applications, AI, and DeFi. Projects that join Zircuit through Build to Earn will join the growing list of top-tier launch partners including Ethena, Ether.fi, KelpDAO, Renzo, Hashflow, API3, Galxe, Elixir, Blocto, Eigenpie, and many others.

The Build to Earn program follows the successful launch of Zircuit’s staking program. Zircuit Staking allows users to pre-commit assets to the network that will be migrated upon Zircuit mainnet launch. Users can deposit ETH, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), liquid restaking tokens (LRTs), USDe (Ethena USD) to earn Zircuit Points. Zircuit most recently partnered with Pendle to bring even more yield to Renzo Protocol's ezETH.

To participate in Build to Earn, please visit: https://build.zircuit.com/

To participate in Zircuit Staking, please visit: https://stake.zircuit.com/

About Zircuit

Zircuit is a fully EVM compatible zk rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security at the sequencer level. Built by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs in computer science, algorithms, and cryptography, Zircuit is backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom. To learn more visit zircuit.com or follow us on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

This post is commissioned by Zircuit and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.