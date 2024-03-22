Do Kwon to be released from jail, remain in Montenegro

The Block • March 22, 2024, 3:25PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Terraform co-founder Do Kwon to be released from prison in Montenegro.
  • Kwon to stay in the Balkans due to facing international criminal charges.
  • Montenegro’s High Court orders the confiscation of Kwon’s passport to restrict travel.

Terraform co-founder Do Kwon is being released from prison in Montenegro, but he will remain in the Balkan as he faces criminal charges brought by authorities in several countries.

On Friday, Montenegro’s High Court ordered the South Korean crypto kingpin’s passport be confiscated to prevent him from leaving the country, Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported. According to the court's order, Kwon will leave Spuž prison on Saturday. 

Prosecutors contested Kwon's extradition to South Korea, preferring he get sent to the United States where his sentences could be longer should he get convicted.

