<p>CommEx, which previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253146/binance-fully-exits-russia-amid-legal-risks-sells-business-to-commex">acquired</a> Binance's Russian business in an undisclosed deal, has halted deposits and is closing down.</p>
<p>The Russian crypto exchange is undergoing a phased closure, beginning with today's suspension of new user registrations, per <a href="https://t.me/CommEX_RUChat/150597">an announcement</a> on its official Telegram channel. Asset transfers from Binance have also been suspended, as have fiat and cryptocurrency deposits</p>
<p>Futures trading will wind down later this week, and new peer-to-peer listings will be suspended on April 2. All existing peer-to-peer orders and listings will be automatically closed on April 5.</p>
<p>CommEx's spot market will close on April 23. Finally, the exchange's official website will become inaccessible on May 10.</p>
<p>User accounts that maintain a balance after May 10 will be subject to an asset management fee of 1% of the total value of their assets. As such, the CommEx team has recommended users promptly close their positions and withdraw their crypto assets.</p>
<p>As part of its efforts to fully exit Russia amid regulatory scrutiny, Binance sold its Russian business to CommEx — which officially launched immediately before the sale's announcement was made — last September.</p>