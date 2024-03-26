<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The upward price trajectory of bitcoin over the past 24 hours has resulted in over $56 million worth of bitcoin short liquidations.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">There have been over $193 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours in the cryptocurrency market. Of these liquidations, the vast majority, around $129 million, were short positions. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284115/bitcoin-stalls-stock-indices-record-highs-rate-cuts" data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin</a> short positions took the largest share of the damage, with over $56 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The wipeout of short positions came as bitcoin broke above the $71,000 mark. The largest digital asset by market capitalization increased by over 6% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $71,041 at 5:42 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>. Despite that, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has decreased by 5.43% to 157.83 in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_284647"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 722px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-284647" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-price-tuesday-26-March.png" alt="" width="712" height="507" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin increased by over 6% on Tuesday. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Following the uptick in prices, QCP Captial analysts questioned whether a catalyst is in play that could see bitcoin reach a new all-time high. Bitcoin last reached an all-time high on March 14 above $73,000.</p>\r\n<p>"There is certainly strong topside momentum with bitcoin breaking above $70,000 overnight on headlines that the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284493/london-stock-exchange-picks-may-28-as-start-date-for-crypto-etn-trading">London Stock Exchange</a> will start trading ETNs for bitcoin and ether in May, and asset managers also continue to add bitcoin allocations as a 'portfolio diversifier'. Short of a broader macro risk-off, the next leg higher seems like an inevitability at this point," Tuesday's QCP Capital report said.</p>\r\n<h2>Spot bitcoin ETFs break five-day outflow streak</h2>\r\n<p>The net inflow into spot bitcoin ETFs on Monday totaled $15.7 million, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a> from SoSo Value, breaking a trend of net outflows for five consecutive days.</p>\r\n<p>The spot bitcoin ETF with the highest single-day net inflow on Monday was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/281961/what-is-fidelitys-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf">Fidelity's ETF (FBTC)</a>, with a net inflow of about $261 million, followed by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/281378/what-is-blackrocks-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf">BlackRock ETF (IBIT)</a>, with a single-day net inflow of about $35.48 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>