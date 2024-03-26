<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Near Foundation has launched Chain Signatures, a protocol that will let users sign transactions on third-party blockchains from one single Near account. Chain Signatures is live on Near's testnet, and its mainnet launch expected by early May, according to a Near spokesperson.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chain Signatures is powered by a decentralized multi-party computation (MPC) network and secured by Near network validators. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It</span> enables Near accounts, including smart contracts, to sign transactions for any blockchain. Any Near account can control any number of addresses on all blockchains, enabling new use cases around decentralized finance. <span style="font-weight: 400;">In future, it will receive additional security from EigenLayer as well, according to the foundation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on non-smart contract chains is now possible for the first time on many networks including Bitcoin,” Near Foundation stated. “Developers can easily build DeFi products that utilize assets from other chains without bridging these assets.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chain Signatures currently supports Ethereum, Cosmos chains, Dogecoin, Bitcoin and XRP Ledger, and will soon support Solana, TON Network, Polkadot, and others, according to Near.</span></p>\r\n<p>It includes a "Multichain Gas Relayer," which removes the need to have the native gas token of another chain in order to transact; instead they can just use Near or NEP-141 tokens to cover gas on any chain.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>