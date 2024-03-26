<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The Department of Justice lodged charges against crypto exchange KuCoin and two of its founders, alleging they violated anti-money laundering laws. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The DOJ unveiled the indictment on Tuesday against KuCoin and two of its founders Chun Gan and Ke Tang over charges related to operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business and and violating the Bank Secrecy Act. The Department says the exchange failed to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program and failed to have "reasonable procedures" in place to confirm customers' identities and also failed to file suspicious activity reports. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The indictment said that KuCoin deliberately avoided U.S. AML and KYC regulations by "falsely representing that it had no U.S. customers when, in truth, KuCoin had a substantial U.S. customer base." The government claims KuCoin allowed its platform to be used for laundering over $9 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s2">"Indeed, KuCoin allegedly took advantage of its sizeable U.S. customer base to become one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives and spot exchanges, with billions of dollars of daily trades and trillions of dollars of annual trade volume," </span><span class="s1">said the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams in a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/prominent-global-cryptocurrency-exchange-kucoin-and-two-its-founders-criminally"><span class="s3">statement</span></a>. "</span><span class="s2">But financial institutions like KuCoin that take advantage of the unique opportunities available in the United States must also comply with U.S. law to help identify and drive out crime and corrupt financing schemes. KuCoin allegedly deliberately chose not to do so."</span></p>\r\n<p>The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also filed a parallel civil action on Tuesday against KuCoin, the DOJ said. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>