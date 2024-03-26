<p>Business intelligence-turned-bitcoin holding company MicroStrategy's stock hit an all-time high of $1,909 on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance.</p>\r\n<p>The firm's stock price has since fallen to $1,863 as of 12:35 p.m. ET after seeing a 0.49% 24-hour increase. MicroStategy's intraday market capitalization now sits at $31.67 billion. </p>\r\n<p>The record emerged after MicroStrategy added an additional <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283375/microstrategy-buys-more-bitcoin">9,245 bitcoin</a>, worth $623 million, on March 19, bringing their total to around 214,250 BTC in its treasury. The firm now controls <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283375/microstrategy-buys-more-bitcoin">1%</a> of bitcoin's total supply, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's price hit $69,522.56 at 12:47 p.m. ET on March 26, experiencing a 0.82% decrease in the past 24 hours, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin</a> price page. Earlier Tuesday, the price of bitcoin broke past $71,000, causing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284637/bitcoin-price-breaks-out-above-71000-causing-spike-in-short-liquidations">$193 million</a> in liquidations over the past 24 hours. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>