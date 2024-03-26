<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has once more asserted that ether and several other cryptocurrencies are commodities as regulators engage in a tug-of-war to secure oversight of the sprawling digital assets industry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The derivatives regulator on Tuesday said in a legal complaint against the operators of crypto exchange Kucoin that bitcoin, ether and litecoin are commodities, a press release </span><a href="https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8884-24#:~:text=Washington%2C%20D.C.%20%E2%80%94%20The%20Commodity%20Futures,collectively%20operate%20a%20centralized%20digital"><span style="font-weight: 400;">shows</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The CFTC’s assertion marks the latest of several public attempts by the regulator to establish the Ethereum blockchain’s native token as a good that falls under its purview. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“KuCoin solicited and accepted orders, accepted property to margin, and operated a facility for the trading of futures, swaps, and leveraged, margined, or financed retail transactions involving digital assets that are commodities including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and litecoin (LTC),” the CFTC’s lawyers said Tuesday in the complaint.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In recent years, the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have locked horns over which agency should regulate the growing digital assets industry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam last year told lawmakers that ether is a commodity during a congressional hearing, shortly after his agency sued Binance for circumventing several U.S. regulations and laws. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEC Chairman Gary Gensler also seemed to make a claim to ether around the same time, however. Last March, Gensler argued that tokens using staking protocols (such as ether) could be considered securities under U.S. law. Ethereum changed from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism in September 2022. Litecoin uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism similar to bitcoin. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC, however, has not yet explicitly declared ether a security.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>