Paris Blockchain Week 2024, the place to be

Paris Blockchain Week is THE event of the year not to be missed for those who are interested in Blockchain and Web3. It is the most important event in the sector, gathering under one roof, some of the sharpest minds there are. It is Europe's foremost blockchain and Web3 event and it is already celebrating its fifth edition, taking part from April 9 to 11, at the Carrousel du Louvre.

This year's edition surpasses previous years by far as over 10,000 people will attend from over 76 countries! The question is, will you be one of them?

We’re offering one lucky reader the chance to win a FREE ticket to come to Paris Blockchain Week 2024! Simply add your details here before the 6h of April.

If you’d prefer to secure your ticket before they run out, purchase using discount code VIPATB at checkout www.parisblockchainweek.com/tickets and receive 15% OFF.

Discover the content tracks for 2024.

Paris Blockchain Week 2024 has something for everyone! Dive into Open Finance for decentralised finance talk, or geek out with Tech Builders on the latest tech. Corporate sessions show how blockchain's shaking up traditional industries, while Web3 dreams up a decentralised internet. Public Policy tackles regulations, and Enterprise Blockchain shares real-world applications. It's a hub for blockchain buffs to connect, learn, and innovate together!

If you would like to know more, you can find PBW whole agenda here.

Reasons why you should attend Paris Blockchain Week 2024. What you will get out of it.

It is THE offline event where you can learn and get the opportunities to skyrocket the growth of your business.

Here is what you will have access to:

Thought leadership from blockchain experts and leading brands

Unlimited networking opportunities with visionaries

Latest insights and trends setting topics of 2024

Insightful real-world solutions

Exhibitors with innovative demonstrations

3 months of business in 3 days, under 1 roof

When Paris Blockchain Week says you will have unlimited networking opportunities, they are definitely not exaggerating. They proudly gather a huge amount of talented people from across the entire ecosystem:

10k + attendees

500+ speakers

300+ sponsors

400+ media

Find out who the speakers are.

Richard Teng, CEO of the worldwide cryptocurrency exchange Binance Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Circle, the creator of the fastest growing fiat-currency-backed stablecoin USDC, and Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ, and Draper Venture Network. They will be joined by other renowned executives such as David Marcus of Lightspark, Ryan Selkis of Messari, Eric Anziani of Crypto.com, Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse of Ripple, Jan Van Eck of Van Eck, Jiten Varu of Amazon Web Services, Yat Siu and Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Yoni Assia of eToro, Silvio Micali of Algorand, and the list goes on.

As we cannot list them all here, but you can find the full list of PBW speakers here.

Paris Blockchain Week, the event that keeps on giving

The week is hosted in some amazing Parisien venues, to give you the opportunities to network and discover more about blockchain, AI and Web3. Here’s what’s in store:

HACKATHON - 5 until 7 April

Over the course of a weekend dedicated to deep tech investigation, attendees of the Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon will hack, build, and network in a setting designed to foster next-generation blockchain innovation.

For more details visit: https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/hackathon

R.AI.SE - 8 April

The R.AI.SE Summit, which brings together 1,500 international leaders and pioneers of Generative AI, is scheduled for April 8, 2024, at the esteemed Westin Paris Vendôme in Paris, France. The historic conference will bring together leading experts in artificial intelligence and the business community to exchange firsthand knowledge on applying Generative AI to critical social and business issues.

Visit www.raisesummit.com for more details.

VIP DINNER - 9 April

Enjoy an elegant dinner under the Louvre Pyramid, one of Paris' most famous sites, and network with the leading figures and innovators in the blockchain space.

Together, CEOs, financiers, business owners, and developers will spark blockchain's future and transform the business landscape.

A private viewing of the Louvre's masterpiece wing will also be enjoyed by guests, who will get to take pictures with renowned pieces of art.

Read more about this unmissable experience here https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/vip

CORPORATE BREAKFAST - 10 April

Within the elegant setting that the Ritz Paris has to offer, explore Web 2.0's potential, laying the groundwork for future evolutionary leaps into the digital era.

Discover the advancements of Web 3.0, where people are empowered like never before by blockchain and decentralisation.

Witness how several sectors are implementing Web 3.0 in the real world and displaying useful, game-changing solutions.

To be part of it, visit https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/corporate-breakfast

About Paris Blockchain Week

Paris Blockchain Week is a leading organisation in the blockchain/web3, dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. As the premier event platform, we bring together thought leaders, industry experts, developers, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the potential of blockchain technology and its transformative impact on various sectors. https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/

Contact: Leora Schreiber, [email protected]