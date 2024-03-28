<p>The 13,900 nodes supporting the Ethereum network are now running more than 1 million validators.</p>\r\n<p>The increase in validators is needed to allow the nodes to stake more ether on the network. These validators are staking over 32 million of ether, worth more than $114 billion at current prices. This accounts for roughly 26% of the total supply, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereum-percentage-eth-staked">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereum-percentage-eth-staked/embed" title="Percentage ETH staked" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Validators on Ethereum — such as on other networks — help maintain the blockchain's security by proposing and validating blocks, thus ensuring consensus. They do so by staking 32 ether in return for staking rewards.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/cumulative-eth-deposited-to-beacon-chain-and-validators/embed" title="Cumulative ETH Deposited to Beacon Chain and Validators" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Staking platform Lido — which allows users to stake smaller amounts of ether — accounts for around 30% of the staked ether, according to a Dune Analytics <a href="https://dune.com/hildobby/eth2-staking">dashboard</a> created by Dragonfly researcher known as Hildobby.</p>\r\n<p>Both daily and monthly Ethereum staker revenue recently hit all-time highs, per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereum-miner-revenue-daily">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereum-miner-revenue-daily/embed" title="Ethereum Block Validator Revenue (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Are more validators good for Ethereum?</h2>\r\n<p>Not everyone in the Ethereum community is convinced that increasing validator counts and increasing amounts of staked ether are a good thing.</p>\r\n<p>Evan Van Ness, formerly the "Chief Decentralization Officer" at the Ethereum Foundation, <a href="https://twitter.com/evan_van_ness/status/1773028107898826962">posted</a> on social media platform X that there's "arguably already too much staked."</p>\r\n<p>Staking pool Novadash's Gabriel Weide, meanwhile, <a href="https://twitter.com/AlphapingG/status/1773042119210377512">noted</a> that too many validators could conceivably lead to failed transactions.</p>\r\n<p>"The number is impressive but artificially inflated by the 32 ETH cap," Coinbase Wallet creator Peter Kim <a href="https://twitter.com/petejkim/status/1773015143175127492">argued</a>, adding: "That will change soon though."</p>\r\n<p>Kim was referring to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284189/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-raise-validator-stake-to-between-32-and-2048-eth">upcoming Pectra upgrade</a> that will raise the maximum amount of staked ether per validator to as high as 2,048 ether. This will mean a much greater quantity of ether can be staked with fewer validators. This is expected by the end of 2024 and will likely have a dampening effect on the number of validators.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin <a href="https://ethresear.ch/t/supporting-decentralized-staking-through-more-anti-correlation-incentives/19116">published</a> a blog post yesterday that proposes a penalty for validators proportionate to their average failure rate — potentially mitigating the advantage large ether stakes have over smaller stakes. He also suggested that failure from multiple validators controlled by the same entity could receive a higher penalty. Earlier this month, he also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283876/vitalik-buterin-highlights-steps-to-combat-centralization-risks-in-ethereums-staking-ecosystem">addressed</a> the topic of "lazy stakers" at ETH Taipei.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>