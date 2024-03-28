<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Venture Smart Financial Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based financial services firm, has submitted its application for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund — and aims to launch the ETF as early as May.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Brian Chan, group head of investment and products of VSFG, told The Block on Thursday that the team is hoping for a May launch “if all goes smoothly.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“But we're also keeping June in our sights just to be on the safe side,” Chan said. “It's tough to pin down an exact date with regulatory processes, but we're in active discussions with the SFC. We've hit the ground running with their initial feedback and are working together closely.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong is paving the way for spot crypto ETFs, with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, its de facto central bank, announcing in December that both agencies have reviewed their existing policy. The regulators </span><a href="https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/circular/doc?refNo=23EC67"><span style="font-weight: 400;">published two circulars</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> addressing the requirements for spot crypto ETFs.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Boosting demand</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas </span><a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1772602019133423921?s=20"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X, citing a Bloomberg Intelligence report, that the SFC is looking to allow in-kind creations and redemptions for spot bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter of this year. That could potentially help spark assets under management and volume, Balchunas said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We're excited about the prospect of adding this feature for sure as it will be exclusive for the Hong Kong market and it potentially leads to higher AUM,” said Chan of VSFG. “Meanwhile, the approval would not only benefit ETF issuers but also the HKEx and VATPs and qualified Participating Dealers in Hong Kong, creating a win-win situation.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chan added that it's important to recognize variables at play, such as the readiness of various service providers, which “introduce a degree of uncertainty.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>