<p>Liquid staking protocol Prisma Finance appears to have been hacked in an ongoing exploit.</p>\r\n<p>Web3 security platform Cyvers first <a href="https://x.com/CyversAlerts/status/1773317625231077868?s=20">detected</a> the suspicious transactions, estimating a total loss of around $9 million so far, claiming the attacker funded via the crypto exchange FixedFloat. </p>\r\n<p>Blockchain security firm PeckShield also <a href="https://twitter.com/peckshield/status/1773316593776271695">confirmed</a> the attack, suggesting Prisma mkUSD and wrapped stETH are among the stolen assets.</p>\r\n<p>“We are aware of a possible exploit on Prisma,” Prisma Finance <a href="https://x.com/PrismaFi/status/1773316945430852058?s=20">responded</a> on X. “Core engineering contributors will pause the protocol and investigate. We'll share an update and a post-mortem.”</p>\r\n<p>The project also <a href="https://twitter.com/PrismaFi/status/1773322085776900569?s=20">recommended</a> that vault owners should disable delegate approval.</p>\r\n<p>Prisma Finance did not immediately return a request for comment from The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>