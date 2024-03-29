Bitcoin futures open interest reaches new high at $38 billion

  • Bitcoin futures open interest on centralized exchanges has hit a new high of $38 billion.
  • Bitcoin’s price has surged to $70,000, a 66% increase year-to-date. 

Open interest for bitcoin futures on centralized exchanges has reached a fresh high, indicating increased trading activity around the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

According to CoinGlass, the aggregated open interest for bitcoin futures reached a record level of $38 billion on Friday.

Since the start of 2024, daily open interest in bitcoin futures has increased by more than 100% from Jan 1, when it was approximately $17.2 billion. This rise coincides with bitcoin’s price surge to $70,000 — a 66% increase year-to-date.

Open interest, a measure of the total value of all outstanding or "unsettled" bitcoin futures contracts across exchanges, indicates increased market activity and trader sentiment around a particular asset.

The current open interest figure aligns with a monthly volume of over $2.3 trillion in bitcoin futures during March across various exchanges, the highest since May 2021, according to The Block's data dashboard.

