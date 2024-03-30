Bitfinex resolves platform outage after briefly halting trading

Late last night, the crypto exchange Bitfinex resolved a platform outage that temporarily halted trading.

"We are investigating issues with platform reduced performances and have temporarily halted trading," the exchange's official X account posted.

Approximately two hours later, Bitfinex noted that it had identified the issue and began implementing a fix.

Less than ten minutes after that, the exchange announced that it was nearing a successful completion and would return in view-only mode with the option to cancel orders five minutes before re-opening trading.

The issue was officially resolved at 3:48 am UTC.