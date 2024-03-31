First deal closes on crypto angel investing platform Echo, raising $300,000 for Ethena

Echo, the new platform aiming to give aspiring angel investors access to the same deals as larger and more established venture capitalists, is currently operating in an invite-only beta mode.

However, it took only three hours for Echo's users to close its first deal: a $300,000 investment in "synthetic dollar" protocol Ethena. Furthermore, while a recent private sale reportedly valued Ethena at $600 million in Fully Diluted Value (FDV), deal participants were able to buy in at Ethena's previous $300 million valuation, minus a 5% carry fee for the Echo platform.

The deal was offered by crypto trader Ser Shokunin, who confirmed the details to The Block, alongside BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, his family office Maelstrom, and VC firm Dragonfly. As the platform's inaugural deal, the collective is taking no additional management or carry fee, though future Echo deals will likely experiment with different fee structures.