<p>Bitcoin traded below $70,000 on Monday, as the world's largest cryptocurrency continues to fluctuate around this level for the past few days.</p>
<p>Bitcoin's price dipped slightly, about 0.7% over the past 24 hours, to trade at $69,700 at around 3:15 a.m. EST, according to The Block's Price Page. Ether traded down 1.8% at $3,550.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Currently, prices are moving sideways with no clear catalysis to move prices up or down," Justin d'Anethan, head of APAC business development of crypto market maker Keyrock, told The Block. "With a range [between] $69,000 and $71,000 for the past four days, it seems that investors are unwilling to breach all-time highs but also that any selling is met with a healthy demand."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lucy Hu, a senior analyst of Metalpha, said that the dipping in price appears to be part of normal adjustment and that "there is no clear trigger for the minor fluctuation this time."</span></p>
<h2><b>Bitcoin halving</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bitcoin halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> expected to occur later this month, the event might have some influence on the price movements. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Beyond simple macro factors, a core crypto-native catalysis is the Bitcoin halving, due later this month. Interestingly enough, halvings have historically been a bearish event in the few days following it but then turned to mark the beginning of long enduring bull runs," said d'Anethan.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">D'Anethan added that it is tricky to anticipate as "as the bull run has admittedly run for the past six months already (or year, depending on who you ask)."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The catalysis was the anticipation and the realization of the bitcoin spot ETFs on American stock exchanges, which opened the flood gates for a flurry of yet inactive investors now able to get exposure to BTC," d'Anethan continued. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hu of Metalpha added that given the record in the past, "the market could experience heavy volatility approaching halving, with a strong price adjustment, during and past the halving event."</span></p>