March saw a month-over-month decrease in crypto hacks: PeckShield

Over 30 crypto hacks occurred last month — a decrease from the month prior.

More than $187 million was lost due to hacks in the crypto space in March, while nearly $99 million was recovered, according to an infographic from blockchain security firm PeckShield. "This marks a decrease of ~48% from February 2024," it noted.

One of the most high-profile hacks last months was that of Blast-based gaming platform Munchables, which saw the return of $62 million in ether to a multisig wallet after it suffered an exploit.

Another significant exploit occurred in the Curio ecosystem, a project that aims to help firms unlock liquidity from their real-world assets, when it saw $16 million lost. The exploit stemmed from a permission access logic vulnerability — effectively letting an attacker mint an additional 1 billion CGT tokens.