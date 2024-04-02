<p>The web3 venture firm Paradigm is in talks with investors of raising between $750 million and $850 million for a new investment vehicle.</p>\r\n<p>If it reaches $750 million, the fund would be the biggest since the crypto market crash of May 2022, reports <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-02/crypto-vc-paradigm-in-talks-to-raise-over-750-million-for-fund">Bloomberg</a> citing people familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p>The potential deal bodes well for the crypto market recovery. However, Paradigm said crypto has been "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237373/crypto-is-so-back-on-paradigms-website">so back</a>" since July 2023, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>Paradigm recently led numerous raises for crypto startups, such as a $55 million financing round for the zero-knowledge proofs startup <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284002/paradigm-leads-55-million-round-in-zk-proofs-startup-succinct-lab-alongside-polygon-founders">Succinct Labs</a> in mid-March and an $18 million Series A for the web3 infrastructure startup <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263987/paradigm-leads-18-million-series-a-raise-for-web3-infrastructure-startup-privy">Privy</a> in November 2023.</p>\r\n<p>Paradigm had formerly set up a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/124327/paradigm-launches-2-5-billion-venture-fund-for-crypto-companies">$2.5 billion</a> venture fund in November 2021 specifically for crypto companies and protocols. Not all the bets paid off, however, as the firm had invested a total of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/256106/a-complete-timeline-of-ftx-from-alamedas-spiraling-debt-to-its-dramatic-implosion">$278 million</a> in the Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed crypto exchange FTX by early 2022. Paradigm has since marked down its investments in FTX to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/186449/paradigm-marks-down-ftx-investment-to-zero-sources">zero</a>, according to The Block's prior reporting.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>