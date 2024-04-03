<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB fund saw net outflows of $87.5 million on Tuesday, the highest since its debut, according to data from SoSoValue. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The amount surpasses outflows seen from Grayscale’s GBTC, which recorded $81.9 million on the same day. Just on Monday, ARKB experienced net outflows </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286044/spot-bitcoin-etfs-return-to-net-daily-outflows-as-grayscale-gbtc-total-outflows-eclipse-15-billion-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">for the first time</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> since its debut. Notably, ARKB has had a cumulative net inflow of $2.2B to date, according to SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data.</a></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT logged the highest net inflow of $150.5 million, followed by Fidelity’s fund which added $44.8 million to its fund. Spot ETFs from VanEck and Bitwise saw inflows in the range of three to five million dollars.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In total, the 11 U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw a combined net inflow of about $39.47 million, SoSoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Bitcoin price fall</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The outflows in spot bitcoin ETFs coincided with bitcoin’s price slip on Tuesday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at $65,881 at 11:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, down 1.4% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices?currency=usd&amp;range=1D"><span style="font-weight: 400;">price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Bitcoin dropped over 6.6% over the past seven days.</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is expected to take place later this month, which has been a bearish event historically but was followed by a long-term bullish cycle, Justin d'Anethan, head of APAC business development at Keyrock, told The Block on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO Mark Yusko said in a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285804/hedge-fund-manager-mark-yusko-predicts-150000-bitcoin-by-end-of-year-spurred-by-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previous interview</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with CNBC that halving will bring a lot of interest into bitcoin and stir up FOMO (or fear of missing out) among investors, and eventually lead the cryptocurrency’s value up to $150,000 by the year-end. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30"><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMCI 30 Index</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, representing the selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 1.2% in the last 24 hours.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>