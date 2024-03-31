<p>Hedge fund manager Mark Yusko believes Bitcoin's blockbuster year is merely getting started. In an interview on CNBC, the Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO was typically bullish on the price of the coin, which he called "the dominant token" and "a better form of gold." </p>\r\n<p>"Post-halving, you get a lot of interest in the asset, a lot of people FOMO in, and we normally go to about two-times fair value in the cycle," Yusko said. Yusko pegged the fair value in this cycle around $75,000, boosted by the halving but weighed down from a potential value of $100,000 by transaction fees from Ordinals and inscriptions. "This time I think probably two-times [$75,000] because there's less leverage, so that gets us to $150,000." </p>\r\n<p>Yusko sees the run-up in price happening about nine months after the halving, which is currently set to take place around April 20. "Once that occurs, then you start to get an increase in demand but the supply of new coins goes from 900 a day to 450," Yusko <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/30/hedge-fund-manager-mark-yusko-bitcoin-soaring-to-150000-this-year.html#:~:text=Hedge%20fund%20manager%20Mark%20Yusko%20is%20predicting%20bitcoin%20will%20more,to%20bitcoin%20in%20their%20portfolios.">said</a>. "It starts to become more parabolic toward the end of the year, and historically about nine months after the halving...we see the peak in price before the next bear market." </p>\r\n<p>Yusko explained that his fund only invests about 20% in liquid tokens, but that related stocks and companies are a tougher sell than the underlying assets at this time. "They're at valuation levels that are tough to stomach," Yusko <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/30/hedge-fund-manager-mark-yusko-bitcoin-soaring-to-150000-this-year.html#:~:text=Hedge%20fund%20manager%20Mark%20Yusko%20is%20predicting%20bitcoin%20will%20more,to%20bitcoin%20in%20their%20portfolios.">said</a> of Bitcoin mining companies and those which make mining components, such as AMD and Nvidia. "We like things like Ethereum, we do like Solana, we do like Avalanche...Bitcoin's the king." </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>