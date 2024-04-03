Galaxy Digital to launch $100 million fund for early-stage crypto companies: report

Galaxy Digital Holdings is establishing a $100 million fund for early-stage cryptocurrency startups, CoinDesk reported today, citing an email to the company's investors.

The Galaxy Ventures Fund I, LP, will funnel upwards of $1 million into each of as many as 30 startups over three years, with a focus on “financial applications, software infrastructure and protocols building in crypto,” according to the report.

Galaxy's move to start up a new fund for early-stage digital asset companies comes amid a resurgence in funding rounds in the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto startups raised roughly $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $1.7 billion in the preceding quarter, according to public data cited by Blockworks.

Galaxy did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.