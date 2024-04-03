Galaxy Digital to launch $100 million fund for early-stage crypto companies: report

Galaxy Digital Holdings is establishing a $100 million fund for early-stage cryptocurrency startups, CoinDesk reported today, citing an email to the company's investors.
The Galaxy Ventures Fund I, LP, will funnel upwards of $1 million into each of as many as 30 startups over three years, with a focus on “financial applications, software infrastructure and protocols building in crypto,” according to the report.
Galaxy's move to start up a new fund for early-stage digital asset companies comes amid a resurgence in funding rounds in the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto startups raised roughly $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $1.7 billion in the preceding quarter, according to public data cited by Blockworks.
Galaxy did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.