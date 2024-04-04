<p class="p1"><span class="s1">FTX CEO John J. Ray lll was paid $1,575 an hour last month for his work in overseeing the exchange's bankruptcy, according to a court document filed on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">From March 1 to March 31, Ray worked 231 hours and was paid a total of $363,825. Ray's work included weekly phone calls and in-person board meetings to manage bankruptcy restructuring efforts, as well as leading weekly calls and meetings, according to a monthly staffing <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/65748821/ftx-trading-ltd/?filed_after=&amp;filed_before=&amp;entry_gte=&amp;entry_lte=&amp;order_by=desc"><span class="s2">report</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Additionally, Mr. Ray has worked to establish and maintain internal controls, address and manage employees and employee concerns, interacted with management in Japan, Europe and other locations throughout the world and managed cash, other assets and investments, data and systems related issues with respect to all Debtors," the filing read. "Mr. Ray also provided oversight related to the Debtors’ public relations and communications plans."</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">FTX collapsed in November 2022 and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236474/ftx-com-exchange-owed-customers-8-7-billion-debtors-say"><span class="s2">owes</span></a> customers over $8 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ray, who years ago helped clean up Enron's corporate collapse, had previously alluded to the FTX bankruptcy being worse than Enron. In <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187982/ftx-bankruptcy-filings-highlight-complete-failure-of-corporate-controls"><span class="s2">filings</span></a> following FTX's downfall, Ray said he had never seen "such a complete failure of corporate controls </span><span class="s3">and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Notably, </span><span class="s1">Ray is the only professional staffed by Owl Hill, his advisory firm, which was once known as Greylock Partners, to work on behalf of the debtors.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Work on Anthropic</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ray's work over the past month included providing direction on AI-company Anthropic and reviewing documents, for which $4,252.50 was charged. Ray also reviewed draft complaints, claim statuses, and matters in Japan among a list of tasks.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">FTX is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284480/ftx-to-sell-two-thirds-of-anthropic-stake-for-884-million-with-buyers-including-jane-street-and-funds-managed-by-fidelity"><span class="s2">selling</span></a> two-thirds of its stake in Anthropic for $884 million, according to court documents last week. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285465/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-to-serve-up-to-24-25-years-in-prison"><span class="s2">sentenced</span></a> just last week to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of seven criminal counts, including two counts each of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as several counts of conspiracy to commit securities and commodities fraud, among other criminal acts.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>