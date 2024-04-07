<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization will likely double by the end of 2024, according to a CNBC report on Sunday. The current global crypto market cap stands at around $2.59 trillion, CoinMarketCap </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Garlinghouse told </span><a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/08/ripple-ceo-crypto-market-to-double-in-size-to-5-trillion-in-2024.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CNBC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he is “very optimistic” about macroeconomic trends in crypto such as the emergence of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), which he said has brought forth “real” institutional investments in crypto for the first time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/trackers/bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">halving event</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, slated for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286695/bitcoins-next-halving-now-just-two-weeks-away"><span style="font-weight: 400;">later this month</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, is another macro factor that may drive the entire crypto market value beyond $5 trillion, according to Garlinghouse. The halving event, which takes place about every four years, cuts mining rewards to bitcoin miners by half. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin halvings have often preceded crypto price rallies in the past. Analysts from Coinbase exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286428/bitcoins-recent-all-time-high-could-mean-the-halving-is-priced-in-say-coinbase-analysts?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> The Block earlier this month that bitcoin’s recent all-time high could indicate that the market has already priced in the upcoming halving event.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Ripple CEO also said that he expects more regulatory clarity in the U.S. after the country’s new administration takes office following this year’s election. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed negative and restrictive views on the crypto space, exemplified by its long-standing </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284538/sec-plans-to-ask-judge-for-2-billion-in-fines-and-penalties-from-ripple-labs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">legal feud</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with Ripple Labs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Ripple recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286372/ripple-to-launch-usd-stablecoin-cto-david-schwartz-hopes-will-rival-usdt-and-usdc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it is jumping into the stablecoin market dominated by USDT and USDC. Its planned U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin is expected to be launched on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">David Schwartz, chief technology officer of Ripple, said that its project aims to boost enterprise-grade institutional adoption of the stablecoin, and its experience in regulatory compliance will give its stablecoin a “leg up” in the market.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>