The Hong Kong subsidiaries of two China-based asset management firms have submitted applications to offer spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the administrative region.

Harvest Fund and Southern Fund, both located in Hong Kong and each managing assets worth more than $200 billion, filed requests on Monday to offer the funds, Bitcoin Magazine reported, citing the state-owned Securities Times. Due to severe restrictions on cryptocurrency trading and mining, asset managers cannot offer ETFs in mainland China. 

The news follows reports that Harvest Fund's Hong Kong arms had submitted an application for a spot bitcoin ETF in January.

Crypto investors have waited months for spot bitcoin ETFs' debut in the Hong Kong market. Last year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission said they would accept applications for the crypto-based ETFs. The funds' rollouts would allow Hong Kong investors to gain exposure to bitcoin. 

In 2022, Harvest Fund Management's business arm in Hong Kong launched a futures crypto ETF. 

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.