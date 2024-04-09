<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States experienced net outflows yesterday after four straight days of inflows.</p>\r\n<p>The primary reason was Grayscale's GBTC spot ETF, which saw a single-day net outflow of over $303 million. Every other bitcoin ETF saw net inflows — led by Bitwise Bitcoin ETF's more than $40 million net inflow and BlackTock's iShares Bitcoin Trust's more than $21 million net inflow — according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a> from SoSoValue.</p>\r\n<p>When taken in combination, the total net outflow among spot bitcoin ETFs amounted to nearly $224 million.</p>\r\n<p>When looking at the past week, nearly $1 billion in bitcoin <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=BITCOIN%20ETFs&amp;src=typeahead_click">flowed</a> into the U.S. bitcoin ETFs — with BlackRock's product devouring the lion's share.</p>\r\n<p>Overall, cumulative spot bitcoin ETF volumes have decreased at a steady rate since peaking in early March.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The price of bitcoin is currently above $70,500, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>