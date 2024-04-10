<p>Cumulative trading volume for U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds surpassed $200 billion on Tuesday, less than three months after the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271718/spot-bitcoin-etfs-have-now-been-approved-what-comes-next">approved</a> ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, Bitwise and others.</p>\r\n<p>Spot Bitcoin ETF cumulative trading volume has nearly doubled in the last month alone — from when total volume first crossed the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281381/spot-bitcoin-etf-cumulative-trading-volume-crosses-100-billion">$100 billion</a> mark on March 8 — to hit $201.7 billion by the close of trading yesterday, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Tuesday’s spot Bitcoin ETF trading volume came in at $2.9 billion, significantly down from a peak of $9.9 billion on March 5. BlackRock’s IBIT led yesterday’s volume, generating $1.4 billion in trading, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC on $677 million and $488 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF hits 50% market share</h2>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC fund has been gradually squeezed for market share by trading volume, down from 50.5% when the spot bitcoin ETFs launched on Jan. 11 to 23.5% as of yesterday, coinciding with significant daily outflows.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT has been the principal benefactor, growing from a 22.1% market share on Jan. 11 to 52% on Monday before dropping back to 48.1% yesterday. Fidelity’s FBTC is in third place with a 16.9% share of the market.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>ETFs see further net outflows as bitcoin drops 5%</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed net outflows of $18.6 million on Tuesday, following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287198/fidelity-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-surpasses-150000-btc-aum">$223.8 million</a> in outflows on Monday, according to BitMEX Research <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1777974600342671748">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s GBTC saw $154.9 million in outflows, overpowering leading inflows of $128.7 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. Bitwise’s BITB registered the second-largest inflows on Tuesday, adding $3.8 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC adding $3 million and Hashdex’s DEFI $0.8 million. The remaining ETFs recorded zero flows yesterday. </p>\r\n<p>Overall flows for the spot Bitcoin ETFs have slowed since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, as bitcoin approached its latest all-time high of $73,836, with total net inflows for the combined ETFs currently standing at $12.4 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Yesterday represented the second consecutive day of net outflows for the funds for the first time since March 22 as bitcoin’s price slid 5% from a peak of $71,761 to a low of $68,200.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $69,015, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>, up over 63% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_287524"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 990px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-287524 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-10-at-10.01.48.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="980" height="691" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div> 