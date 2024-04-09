<p>After just three months of trading, Fidelity’s FBTC spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has officially crossed 150,000 BTC in assets under management. The newborn-nine spot bitcoin ETFs — excluding Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund — total more than 520,000 BTC.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC has amassed a total of 150,563 BTC in assets — worth around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285305/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-250000-btc">$10.1 billion</a> at current prices — according to the funds’ latest <a href="https://www.actionsxchangerepository.fidelity.com/ShowDocument/ComplianceEnvelope.htm?_fax=-18%2342%23-61%23-110%23114%2378%23117%2320%23-1%2396%2339%23-62%23-21%2386%23-100%2337%2316%2335%23-68%2391%23-66%2354%23103%23-16%2369%23-30%2358%23-20%2376%23-84%23-11%23-87%230%23-50%23-20%23-92%23-98%23-116%23-28%2358%23-38%23-43%23-39%23-42%23-96%23-88%2388%23-45%23105%23-76%2367%23125%23123%23-122%23-5%2319%23-74%235%23-89%23-105%23-67%23126%2377%23-126%23100%2345%23-44%23-73%23-15%238%23-21%23-37%23-17%23-14%23-98%23123%23-18%2345%23-59%23-82%2367%2383%23112%2317%2370%23-78%2378%23-50%2336%23-86%23-90%2381%23-21%23-119%23-30%23120%2349%2328%23-98%2333%2351%23-78%23-119%23-16%2350%23-58%2350%23102%2348%23-17%2352%23-99%23">disclosure</a>. Of the newborn-nine ETFs, BlackRock’s IBIT currently leads with 263,937 BTC ($18.5 billion) and Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB is third with 43,726 BTC ($3.1 billion), according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/fidelity-bitcoin-etf-fbtc-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In comparison, assets held by Grayscale’s higher fee GBTC fund have fallen 48% from 619,220 BTC to 322,697 BTC in the same period. The combined assets held by all the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs is now at 842,897 BTC — more than 4% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-as-percentage-of-btc-supply/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings as Percentage of BTC Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In terms of market share of bitcoin holdings among the ETFs, Grayscale’s higher-fee GBTC fund has dropped to 38.6% since trading began on Jan.11. BlackRock’s IBIT has gained the most market share at 31.3%, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC on 17.7% and Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB on 5.2%, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-marketshare-daily">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-marketshare-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings Marketshare" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Spot Bitcoin ETFs see worst net outflows in three weeks amid subdued trading volume</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed their worst day for net outflows since March 20 on Monday, with a total of $223.8 million leaving the funds as $303.3 million worth of outflows from Grayscale’s GBTC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287147/gbtc-outflows-overpower-spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows">overpowered</a> muted inflows from the other ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>Despite reaching the AUM milestone, Fidelity’s FBTC only managed $6.3 million in inflows yesterday — its fourth worst day and a small fraction of its record daily inflow of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281338/fidelity-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">$473 million</a> on March 7.</p>\r\n<p>Bitwise’s BITB led yesterday’s inflows, adding $40.3 million. However, BlackRock’s usually dominant IBIT ETF brought in just $21.3 million worth of inflows — its second-lowest inflow day on record. Ark Invest 21Shares’ ARKB added $9.3 million and WisdomTree’s BTCW $2.3 million, while the remaining ETFs recorded zero flows on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Overall flows for the spot Bitcoin ETFs have slowed since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, as bitcoin approached its latest all-time high of $73,836, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, IBIT and FBTC have now registered inflows for 59 consecutive trading days, entering the all-time top 20, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1777325384209404308">noted</a> yesterday. “That said they are in league of their own when it comes to active streaks or streaks for newborns,” he added.</p>\r\n<dl id="attachment_287201">\r\n<dt>\r\n<div id="attachment_287201"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1180px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-287201" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/GKpUA-BXcAAgQTT.jpeg" alt="Longest daily ETF inflow streak. Image: Bloomberg." width="1170" height="1283" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Longest daily ETF inflow streak. Image: <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1777325384209404308">Bloomberg</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n</dt>\r\n</dl>\r\n<p>After reaching a record $9.9 billion on March 5, as bitcoin first broke past its prior cycle peak of around $69,000, daily volume has also been in decline, generating $3.2 billion in trading on Monday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $70,593, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 2% over the past 24 hours but has gained 7% over the past month and 67% year-to-date.</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<dl id="attachment_287202">\r\n<dt>\r\n<div id="attachment_287202"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 995px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-287202" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-09-at-10.01.00.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="985" height="692" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n</dt>\r\n</dl>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>