<p>Decentralized computing platform Chainlink has launched a bridging app for moving crypto tokens and messages between blockchains, powered by its cross-chain interoperability protocol.</p>
<p>Built in collaboration with the Chainlink Foundation and developer Chainlink Labs, the "Transporter" app aims to provide a user-friendly interface for submitting and monitoring cross-chain transactions on CCIP, according to a statement shared with The Block. </p>
<p>"Transporter makes it easier to utilize the security benefits of Chainlink CCIP for the transfer of large token value and critical messages across chains," Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said. "Having a secure way to move both value and data across chains is something the blockchain industry has needed for years and I'm excited that Transporter is making that more accessible."</p>
<h2>Multi-chain support</h2>
<p>Transporter initially supports token transfers across multiple blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism and Polygon. It doesn't charge additional fees beyond existing transaction costs and CCIP service provider fees.</p>
<p>Venture capital firms Fourth Revolution Capital and Moonrock Capital are among the app's early users.</p>
<p>"I expect that Transporter will quickly establish itself as the standard for cross-chain enablement for high-value use cases," Nomatic, a pseudonymous investor at Fourth Revolution Capital, said.</p>
<p>"We're excited to witness the launch of Transporter, which we expect to play a significant role in bringing secure cross-chain connectivity to a large user base across the blockchain ecosystem," Moonrock Capital CEO Simon Dedic added.</p>
<p>Chainlink also unveiled a new CCIP token transfer tool on Thursday that enables native ETH to be transferred cross-chain through WETH token pools. This marks the first time a lock-and-unlock mechanism has been implemented in CCIP.</p>
<p>Chainlink <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239936/chainlink-rolls-out-cross-chain-interoperability-protocol-on-five-networks">rolled out</a> its CCIP in an early access phase on Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon in July 2023. In January this year, it also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272827/chainlink-circle-cctp-usdc">integrated</a> Circle's cross-chain transfer protocol (CCTP) with CCIP for USDC stablecoin transfers across different blockchains.</p>