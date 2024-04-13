<p>Uniswap Labs has hiked the fee it charges to users for using its interface to trade on the Uniswap protocol from .15% to .25% for most swaps.</p>\r\n<p>The change in policy was made on Apr. 10, blockchain data <a href="https://x.com/smyyguy/status/1779177153256477084">shows</a>, mere hours after Uniswap founder Hayden Adams revealed that the SEC had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287660/uniswap-receives-sec-lawsuit-warning">sent a Wells Notice</a> warning of an incoming lawsuit to the company. </p>\r\n<p>Certain swaps are excluded from the fee altogether, including stablecoins based on the same underlying currency and wraps between ETH and WETH. Users can also avoid the fee by using an alternative interface to access Uniswap rather than the one developed by Uniswap Labs. All other trades on mainnet and supported Layer 2 networks are subject to the hiked fee, which is determined by Uniswap Labs. </p>\r\n<p>"[Uniswap Labs is] like a software development shop. We've done some of the core development of the protocol," Adams said today in an interview with <a href="https://x.com/BanklessHQ/status/1778882318414815487">Bankless</a>. "In addition, you know, we also have built a an interface to the protocol that we run. But many, many other people have done the same."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>