<p>While crypto prices have staged a modest recovery following yesterday's sharp selloff, the volume of liquidations on Ethereum lending markets has already reached its highest monthly value in years—despite April hardly being half over. </p>
<p>According to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/cryptocurrency-lending/lending-market-liquidations-daily">data dashboard</a>, nearly $80 million in liquidations in lending protocol Aave and nearly $50 million in liquidations in Compound make up the vast majority of the liquidations. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/cryptocurrency-lending/lending-market-liquidations-daily/embed" title="Ethereum Lending Market Liquidations" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>The last month to have a higher volume liquidations was June 2022, the month following the collapse of the $40 billion Terra ecosystem. </p>
<p>The crash in the price of CRV also threatened to liquidate Curve founder Michael Egorov's loan, according to <a href="https://x.com/WuBlockchain/status/1779363200276037831">Colin Wu</a>. While he was not liquidated, Egorov indicated that he intended to reduce his exposure in a message to the Curve Telegram reviewed by The Block. </p>
<p>Traders, in addition to lenders, have faced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288139/crypto-liquidations-creep-toward-500-million-as-major-token-prices-plunge-in-flash-crash">increased liquidations</a> recently as bullish bets soured along with Bitcoin's decline from its recently-minted all time high. According to <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">CoinGlass data</a>, crypto liquidations total nearly $1.7 billion in the last three days, with the majority of liquidations affecting bullish bets. </p>