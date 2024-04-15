<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong approved the applications of several spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds on Monday, as the region continues its drive to become a regional crypto hub.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">China Asset Management, a major Chinese asset manager, <a href="https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/L41jvBB5hthR4mXRoL1G2Q">said</a> that its Hong Kong unit has received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to offer retail asset management services related to spot crypto ETFs. It plans to issue spot bitcoin and ether ETFs in collaboration with OSL and BOCI International.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Harvest Global Investments’ two spot crypto ETFs have also received in-principle approval from the SFC, the firm </span><a href="https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/RXXt9vxETtk8NZrdffa1iQ"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a statement. It added that the two ETFs will be issued in collaboration with OSL, which could effectively address issues such as excessively high margin requirements.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bosera Asset Management, a Hong Kong unit of a major Chinese asset manager, and HashKey Capital also told The Block on Monday that the regulator has given conditional approval for two spot crypto ETFs jointly managed by the pair. The pair did not immediately clarify what "conditional approval" entails.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bosera and HashKey told The Block that the pair will work together to launch a spot bitcoin ETF, the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF, and a spot ether ETF, the Bosera HashKey Ether ETF. The two ETFs are expected to allow investors to subscribe for ETF shares using bitcoin and ether directly. They did not disclose the timeline of the launch.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The introduction of the Virtual Asset Spot ETFs not only provides investors with new asset allocation opportunities but also reinforces Hong Kong's status as an international financial center and a hub for virtual assets,” Bosera said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Unlike its neighboring Chinese mainland’s broader crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and mining, Hong Kong has rolled out the welcome mat for crypto firms last year. In June 2023, Hong Kong officially started its crypto licensing regime for crypto trading platforms, allowing licensed exchanges to offer retail trading services. Hong Kong has granted licenses to two platforms — HashKey and OSL.</p>\r\n<h2><b>Ether ETFs</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Adrian Wang, chief executive officer of Asia-based digital asset management firm Metalpha, told The Block that the upcoming spot ether ETFs could gain much traction.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I think ETH ETF could be more influential and important compared to that of bitcoin, as investors have options to gain bitcoin exposure with bitcoin-related stocks like mining companies, but there are no ETH-related stocks as of now,” said Wang.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>(Updates: Added comment from Wang and more details.)</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>