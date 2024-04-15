<p>Bitcoin and ether prices rose on Monday afternoon in Asia as Hong Kong gave preliminary approval to local spot crypto exchange-traded fund applications. The price of bitcoin rose 2.8% to $66,425, while ether gained 5.2% to $3,252 in the past 24 hours as of 4:15 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The two largest cryptocurrencies and most other tokens recovered after Iran’s drone attack on Israel <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288184/crypto-sells-off-sharply-amidst-reports-of-iranian-drone-attack-on-israel">triggered a mass selling</a> of crypto assets over the weekend. Bitcoin briefly fell below $62,000, while ether also dropped below $3,000 momentarily.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30</a>, which measures the performance of a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, gained 4.6% in the last 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/crypto-indices/price-performance-gmci-btc-eth/embed" title="Price Performance of GMCI Indices, BTC and ETH" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Hong Kong ETFs</h2>\r\n<p>The price recovery came as the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) gave <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288237/hong-kong-approves-first-batch-of-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs-in-drive-to-become-crypto-hub">in-principle approval</a> to a slew of spot crypto ETF applications from local financial institutions. The list includes China Asset Management, Bosera Asset Management and HashKey Capital, and Harvest Global Investments. </p>\r\n<p>The Hong Kong institutions' new ETFs will open spot investment channels for not only bitcoin but also ether, which has not yet been approved in the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>“HK ETF approval means BTC and ETH are becoming mainstream assets that even your mother could buy from a bank,” <a href="https://twitter.com/iamjosephyoung/status/1779756178932908501">wrote</a> Decentralised Gaming Ventures co-founder Joseph Young on X. “This is a game changer.”</p>\r\n<p>The SFC did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>