<p>Railgun posted a triple-digital percentage gain after an X.com post by Vitalik Buterin noted its privacy benefits. </p>\r\n<p>The token gained over 123% after the Ethereum co-founder's comments. Railgun, which goes by the ticker RAIL, is now changing hands for $1.38 <span data-v-f87c67ca="">at 10:00 a.m. ET., according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/railgun">data</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"Privacy is normal. Railgun uses the privacy pools protocol, </span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">which makes it much harder for bad actors to join the pool without compromising users' privacy," Buterin <a href="https://twitter.com/VitalikButerin/status/1779845886224253369">posted</a> on X.com.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Buterin's engagement with Railgun</h2>\r\n<p>According to Arkham Intelligence, Buterin seems to have backed his words with action, transferring a substantial amount of ether to Railgun on Monday. <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/0x9D22816f6611cFcB0cDE5076C5f4e4A269E79Bef">Data</a> showed his vitalik.eth address transferred 100 ETH, approximately $325,000 at 09:42 UTC.</p>\r\n<p>On-chain data from Arkham Intelligence showed that over the past six months, Buterin has been interacting with the Railgun using small amounts of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288237/hong-kong-approves-first-batch-of-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs-in-drive-to-become-crypto-hub">ether</a> nearly every month. </p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">The uptick in the token's price comes as the total cryptocurrency market cap increased by over 3<span class="gecko-up" data-v-f87c67ca="">%</span> in the past 24 hours and is currently standing at $2.53 trillion, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/" data-v-f87c67ca="">CoinGecko</a>. Bitcoin increased 2.56%, and ether gained over 5% in the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Pages</a>. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, increased by 4.5% to 133.51 in the same period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>