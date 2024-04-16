<p>Grayscale’s GBTC bitcoin holdings have halved in around three months since the U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds launched on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<p>In contrast to the newborn nine ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity and others, Grayscale’s pre-existing Bitcoin Trust was converted into an ETF rather than launching from a standing start — holding around 619,220 BTC when spot bitcoin trading began.</p>\r\n<p>GBTC also charges a much higher fee than its competitors — 1.5% compared to the current 0.12% fee for BlackRock’s IBIT, for example — with its bitcoin holdings subsequently falling approximately 50% to around 311,621, according to the fund’s <a href="https://etfs.grayscale.com/gbtc">disclosures</a> as of Monday.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_288591"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 982px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-288591" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-16-at-09.31.43.png" alt="GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: CoinGlass." width="972" height="428" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">GBTC bitcoin holdings. Image: <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf/GBTC">CoinGlass</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>However, given the concurrent rise in bitcoin’s price since the spot ETFs launched, GBTC’s assets under management in U.S. dollar terms have fallen less — down 31% from a value of $28.7 billion on Jan. 11 to $19.8 billion at current prices.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC spot ETFs have been the primary beneficiaries in terms of market share by bitcoin holdings. GBTC has fallen from effectively 100% of the market on launch day to just 37.3% as of yesterday, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-marketshare-daily">data dashboard</a>. IBIT has gained a 32.2% share in the period, with FBTC third on 17.8%.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-marketshare-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings Marketshare" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The combined assets held by all the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs are now at nearly <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">840,000 BTC</a> — more than 4% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-on-chain-holdings-as-percentage-of-btc-supply/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings as Percentage of BTC Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock and Grayscale flows are the last left standing amid 'hesitant' market</h2>\r\n<p>For two trading days in a row, BlackRock’s IBIT and Grayscale’s GBTC have been the only U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs to record any flows. IBIT registered inflows of $73.4 million on Monday, but that was overpowered by $110.1 million in outflows from GBTC, leading to a $36.7 million net outflow for the day. </p>\r\n<p>That follows $55.1 million in net outflows on Friday, with a total of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288306/crypto-funds-126-million-usd-weekly-outflows-investors-hesitant-amid-price-declines-coinshares">$82.5 million</a> leaving the funds after three out of five negative days last week. However, overall net inflows since the spot bitcoin ETFs launched amount to $12.5 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>FBTC’s first zero flow day on Friday means its 63-day inflow streak has ended — the 16th longest streak in U.S. ETF history. IBIT is still going, with a current <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1779841828239323330/photo/1">65-day inflow streak</a>, placing it at joint 14th.</p>\r\n<p>“Investors are seemingly hesitant since the positive price momentum has stalled,” CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-175-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-6af2a10c0b30">wrote</a> yesterday.</p>\r\n<h2>Hong Kong approves first batch of spot bitcoin, ether ETFs</h2>\r\n<p>Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission approved several spot bitcoin and ether ETFs on Monday, managed by firms including China Asset Management, Harvest Global, Bosera and HashKey.</p>\r\n<p>OSL, a sub-custodian and infrastructure service provider for two fund managers, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288581/hong-kong-spot-bitcoin-etfs-could-go-live-as-soon-as-this-month-osl">said</a> earlier today that the spot bitcoin funds aim to launch as early as late April, provided that interactions with the regulator proceed smoothly.</p>\r\n<p>However, though some expect substantial demand for the new products, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas quelled yesterday's excitement, <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1779867078603718970">suggesting</a> the Hong Kong crypto ETFs will be “lucky” to attract $500 million in total AUM.</p>\r\n<p>Fellow Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart agreed, adding: “There are more assets in U.S. listed bitcoin ETFs than there are assets in EVERY single ETF listed in Hong Kong. Yes it could be a big deal down the line. But it's a whole different animal.”</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin drops 10% amid geopolitical tensions with four days to go until the halving</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $63,459, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency is down 4% over the past 24 hours and 10% over the past week amid <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288184/crypto-sells-off-sharply-amidst-reports-of-iranian-drone-attack-on-israel">geopolitical tensions</a> but remains 50% up year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_288593"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 987px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-288593" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-16-at-10.08.02.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="977" height="688" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s halving event — when the miners’ block subsidy reward gets cut in half from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC — is now just four days away, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/halving">Bitcoin Halving Countdown</a> page.</p>\r\n<p>The estimated countdown is based on Bitcoin's average block generation time of 10 minutes, setting a potential date of April 20 at around 3:30 a.m. UTC (11:30 p.m. ET on April 19), as things stand.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 