Merlin Chain Secures New Investments Co-led by Spartan Group and Hailstone Labs to Empower Bitcoin Apps

Merlin Chain, a pioneering Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, is thrilled to announce a successful new round of funding co-led by the Spartan Group and Hailstone Labs with significant contributions from Amber Group, Presto Labs, and IOBC Ventures. This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in Merlin Chain's journey, positioning it at the forefront of the Bitcoin ecosystem's evolution.

Since its last funding round, Merlin Chain has successfully launched its mainnet, which has rapidly gained traction within the industry. The platform has already facilitated over 9 million transactions and hosts more than 70 live projects with a Total Value Locked (TVL) exceeding $4 billion.

The addition of esteemed backers like Spartan Group will empower Merlin Chain to delve deeper into the institutional management scene, leveraging the new BTC staking narrative. This innovative approach offers an enhanced yield on Bitcoin, affirming its status as a pivotal "storage of value."

"We are believers that the rapid development in the BTC ecosystem, including efforts to introduce smart contract capabilities to BTC, will unlock billions of value on-chain," said Kelvin Koh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Spartan Group. Koh expressed his support for Merlin Chain, noting, "We are proud to back the Merlin team led by Jeff as they truly understand this vision and the mindset of the BTC community - prioritizing fair launches and distribution and grassroots-led growth of the entire ecosystem!"

Strengthening Foundations with Global Backers and Safeguards

Merlin Chain's founder