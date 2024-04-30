<p>After reporting it missed on earnings, and with the price of bitcoin down, MicroStrategy's shares plummeted on Tuesday by as much as 17% before recovering slightly.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy was trading down 15.8%. at $1,086 as of 1:45 p.m. ET, according to Yahoo Finance. Last month, the company's shares also once fell by <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-19/microstrategy-s-worst-slide-since-2022-shows-bitcoin-proxy-risk?sref=QkiN9npb">as much as 16%</a>.</p>\r\n<p>While fellow U.S. crypto stocks like Coinbase, the nation's top exchange, and miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms didn't face as large of a selloff, all three companies' shares were also down in midday trading. Coinbase sank as low as 6% while Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms dropped 9% and 7%, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Shares in the aforementioned miners have seesawed most of this year while both Coinbase and MicroStrategy have largely been enjoying an upward price increase amid bitcoin hitting a new all-time high.</p>\r\n<p>Following Monday's market close, MicroStrategy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291557/microstrategy-buys-122-btc-in-april-to-bring-total-holdings-to-214400-btc">reported first-quarter</a> revenue of $115.2 million, which was a 5% decrease year-over-year. The company's shares, which act as a bitcoin proxy given MicroStrategy's main tactic for creating long-term value is by accumulating the cryptocurrency, dropped in after hours trading.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin was trading hands down 4.5% at $60,093 at publication time, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-291763" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/BTCUSD_2024-04-30_13-47-49-800x396.png" alt="" width="800" height="396" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Other bitcoin mining stocks dropped in parallel to the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap falling in price. </span><span style="font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark fell by 9% while </span><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Bitfarms and Hut 8 also shed value, falling 6% and 5%, respectively.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>