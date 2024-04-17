Citadel-backed Hidden Road Partners on track to raise $120 million: Bloomberg

Deals • April 17, 2024, 11:41AM EDT
  • Hidden Road Partners, a Citadel Securities-backed prime brokerage, is on track to raise $120 million as it eyes a roughly $1 billion valuation. 

A Citadel Securities-backed prime brokerage is raising funds amid a run-up in cryptocurrency prices, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. 

Hidden Road Partners is aiming to raise $120 million in a series B equity round as it eyes a roughly $1 billion valuation, the publication reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The startup provides prime brokerage services for foreign exchange and digital asset markets, among others. 

Hidden Road Partners did immediately reply to The Block's request for comment. 

