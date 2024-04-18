<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, announced it is reorganizing to venture into broader digital asset sectors.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>The developer of the world's largest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288752/gold-backed-stablecoin-market-is-still-a-niche-subsector">stablecoin</a> by market cap has formed four divisions to reflect its broadening focus.</p>\r\n<h2>Tether forms four new divisions</h2>\r\n<p>The company's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284762/usdt-stablecoin-issuer-tether-hiring-for-ai-division">USDT</a> stablecoin will be managed by a group called "Tether Finance," while another division, named "Tether Power," will manage the company's investments in bitcoin mining. A third division, "Tether Data," will oversee strategic investments in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI). Finally, a division called "Tether Edu" will house various educational initiatives.</p>\r\n<p>The company said in a <a href="https://tether.io/news/tether-advances-beyond-stablecoins-introduces-new-framework-embracing-core-divisions-to-foster-resilient-future-ready-financial-systems/">blog post</a> on Thursday that "Tether’s expansion beyond its well-established USDT stablecoin signifies a paradigm shift in its approach to financial empowerment."</p>\r\n<p>"By focusing on sustainable solutions adaptive to the needs of individuals, communities, cities and countries, responsible Bitcoin mining, Artificial Intelligence infrastructure and decentralized communication platforms, Tether is actively contributing to a future-proof financial and tech ecosystem," the statement said.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that the firm's evolution beyond its traditional stablecoin offering allows it to support the invention and implementation of technology "to empower individuals, communities, cities and nations to become self-sustainable, independent, and free."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>