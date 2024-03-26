<p>USDT issuer Tether Operations Limited said it is trying to expand its AI capabilities by building up its AI division. </p>\r\n<p>Tether <a href="https://tether.to/en/tether-expands-ai-focus-welcomes-top-talent-to-fuel-innovation/">announced</a> Tuesday that it is looking to hire "top talent" in AI. The goal is "to pioneer the development of open-source, multimodal AI models to set new industry standards, driving innovation and accessibility within AI technology," the company's announcement said. </p>\r\n<p>Thus far, only two jobs <a href="https://tether.recruitee.com/data">have been posted</a>, one for a head of AI research and development and the other for an AI engineer. </p>\r\n<p>In previous efforts to bolster its AI operations, Tether invested an undisclosed amount into the German data center operator Northern Data in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252360/tether-makes-strategic-investment-in-northern-data-group">September</a> 2023. Two months later, Tether increased Northern Data's debt financing to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260647/tether-northern-data-600-million-unsecured-loan-facility-bitcoin-mining">$610 million,</a> among other endeavors, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>"Our investment in Northern Data Group, known for resilient and high-performance technologies, aligns perfectly with our vision," said Tether CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282905/tether-ceo-paolo-ardoino-says-pricing-hard-to-predict-as-next-bitcoin-halving-approaches">Paolo Ardoino</a> in the statement. "Today's announcement establishes a new division within Tether, redefining AI boundaries and democratizing privacy-preserving open AI technology while setting industry benchmarks for innovation, utility and transparency."</p>\r\n<p>Tether's USDT has 70.5% of crypto's U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin supply, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged">The Block's data page</a>. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>