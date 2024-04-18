<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies fell in the past hour following reports of Israeli missiles hitting a site in Iran, which a U.S. official confirmed with ABC News. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The market may be expecting a greater global conflict as explosions have been reported in Iraq and Syria, according to </span><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/International/live-updates/israel-gaza-hamas-war/congressional-party-leaders-reach-consensus-on-aid-to-israel-and-ukraine-schumer-says-109222982?id=108860743"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ABC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, but U.S. officials have not yet confirmed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 2.64% to $60,726 in the last hour, while ether lost 3.6% to dip below the $3,000 resistance line, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Ether was changing hands at $2,925 at publication time. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Most other crypto tokens have lost 3% or more in value in the last hour, which may indicate that investors are rushing to pull out of what they deem to be risky assets. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Continued geopolitical unrest may fuel further risk-off sentiment in financial markets, potentially leading to continued selling pressure on cryptocurrencies as investors seek safer assets,” BTC Markets’ Head of Marketing Rachael Lucas told The Block. “This could overshadow the bull run that cryptocurrencies have been experiencing in the first quarter of the year.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, Lucas said there is also a chance that investors could later turn to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as an alternative store of value in case tensions further arise in the region.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30"><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMCI30</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, an index representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 2.50% over the last 24 hours.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the past weekend, the crypto market experienced a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288184/crypto-sells-off-sharply-amidst-reports-of-iranian-drone-attack-on-israel"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sharp decline</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> along with other risk asset markets after Israel claimed that Iran had launched “dozens” of drone attacks towards the country. Bitcoin saw a selloff of about 8%, while ether saw around 9%. U.S. stocks also fell on the following Monday on wider concerns of conflict escalation between Israel and Iran.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>