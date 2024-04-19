DAO buys rights to Shiba Inu photo linked to Dogecoin, doge memes

Art and collectibles • April 19, 2024, 3:28PM EDT
UPDATED: April 19, 2024, 4:24PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • A DAO called Own the Doge has purchased the iconic image of Shiba Inu Kabosu, which has inspired a slew of famous memes popular in the crypto community.