DAO buys rights to Shiba Inu photo linked to Dogecoin, doge memes

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A group of meme-loving crypto netizens has purchased the rights to the Shiba Inu picture linked to Dogecoin and the doge meme.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Own the Doge, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), bought the rights to an iconic image of 18-year-old Shiba Inu Kabosu from the dog’s owner, the group’s co-leaders </span><a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/doge-image-kabosu-rights-dao-meme"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> CoinTelegraph. The photo of the bewildered pup sitting on a couch gained notoriety in crypto circles, inspiring a meme called “doge” that features the pup surrounded by multicolored snippets of text that represent some type of internal monologue, </span><a href="https://amp.knowyourmeme.com/memes/doge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to meme encyclopedia KnowYourMeme.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The group hopes its purchase will give it sole licensing authority over the image, allowing it to strike lucrative deals with brands that want to capitalize on the image's popularity by creating doge-themed merchandise, the DAOs leaders said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I think [the deal] unlocks a lot for corporations, where there’s confusion around copyright,” Own the Doge project leader Tridog told the publication.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Own the Doge did not disclose the price it paid to acquire the Shiba Inu image.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The group did not immediately reply to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Cointelegraph, Own The Doge spent three years sealing the deal. During that time, the group worked with legal experts in the U.S. and Japan to negotiate the purchase.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kabosu isn't the only Shiba Inu whose likeness is bringing in buyers. An NFT version of Achi, the Shiba Inu puppy mascot of the</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> dogwifhat ($WIF) altcoin, went</span> <a href="https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theblock.co/amp/post/282784/purported-owner-of-dog-from-dogwifhat-memecoin-selling-iconic-photo-as-nft"><span style="font-weight: 400;">up for auction</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in March. The NFT sold for </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">1,210.759 </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ETH, or roughly $3,726,716, as of the time of writing, </span><a href="https://foundation.app/mint/eth/0x87B4DE3F1a6FAB7CcE3dC159C5930EC8BDB6dedD/1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to the auction page on Foundation.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>