<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto industry advocates are pushing back against a bill that could restrict stablecoin offerings in the U.S. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act, introduced by </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand in the U.S. Senate</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday, would require stablecoins to be backed by one-to-one cash or cash-equivalent reserves, effectively outlawing algorithmic stablecoins, in addition to charging </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">federal and state authorities with stablecoin chartering and enforcement. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, cryptocurrency-focused non-profit group Coin Center </span><a href="https://www.coincenter.org/senate-bill-risks-innovation-and-free-speech-with-stablecoin-ban/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday in a letter to lawmakers that the proposed framework is an "unreasonable," and even "unconstitutional," measure that could curb innovation in the U.S. cryptocurrency industry. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It "may make sense to require issuers of products like Terra to register with the SEC and make appropriate disclosures… but an outright ban on a particular business model is unnecessary and anti-innovation," Coin Center said in the statement. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The group also argued that banning algorithmic stablecoins — digital tokens backed by computer programming — is "essentially a ban on code" that would threaten free speech rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Banning people from publishing code and algorithms is a clear prior restraint on protected speech and is unconstitutional unless the government can show a compelling interest and narrow tailoring,"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Coin Center said. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coin Center asked lawmakers to consider a previous bill proposing a two-year moratorium on these types of tokens in lieu of a full, permanent ban on algorithmic stablecoins. The moratorium, which formed part of the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act introduced last year, would </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">only prohibit future stablecoin activity and does not affect existing projects, CoinCenter noted. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The group's recommendation comes on the heels of other crypto industry advocates' efforts to have lawmakers' latest stablecoin bill revised. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, the Blockchain Association (BA), a US-based blockchain advocacy group, offered to guide the framework's development. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Blockchain Association is ready — supported by the expertise of our members — to provide feedback and we look forward to continuing our open dialogue with the senators and their staff," BA CEO Kristin Smith </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BlockchainAssn/status/1780594152012415041?t=bhWKAi1tB5hynAOi6TbWYw&amp;s=19"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Wednesday in a statement. </span></p>