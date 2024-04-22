<p>Bitcoin gained approximately 1.7% over the past 24 hours, mirroring a recovery in global equities. <span data-v-f87c67ca="">The foremost cryptocurrency was changing hands for $66,002 at 6:12 a.m. ET., according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Pages</a>. The resurgence is a reversal of last week's risk-off sentiment prompted by concerns over a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East.</p>\r\n<p data-testid="paragraph-4">According to ETC Group Head of Research André Dragosch, last week witnessed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289802/bitcoin-price-briefly-trades-above-65000-ahead-of-halving-but-investor-caution-persists-analyst-says">significant downward reversals</a> in the global crypto hedge fund beta and saw a dominance of bitcoin long futures liquidations. "However, cryptoassets have rebounded from the losses sparked by geopolitical tensions amid the bitcoin halving," Dragosch said. In a Monday report, the analyst posted data from an in-house "cryptoasset sentiment index" which showed a recovery from a year-to-date low that was induced by last week's rise in geopolitical tensions.</p>\r\n<p data-testid="paragraph-4">Dragosch's observation was followed by his analysis that any positive performance effect linked to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288836/bitcoin-halving-could-be-buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news-event-crypto-payments-company-ceo-says">halving</a> has yet to be priced into the market. Additionally, he forecasted that any such effect might only begin to manifest approximately 100 days after Friday's event. "The reason is that the supply deficit induced by the bitcoin halving only tends to accumulate over time and is rather insignificant in the very short term," he added.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290080"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 725px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-290080" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/bitcoin-monday-morning.png" alt="" width="715" height="509" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin has risen by around 1.7% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<div data-testid="paragraph-4">On Monday, bitcoin experienced an uptick alongside equity indices. The European STOXX 600 was up by 0.25%, while in the U.S. pre-market S&amp;P 500 futures showed a 0.36% increase. London's commodities-heavy FTSE 100 rose around 1%, which was the biggest gainer among large European benchmarks.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>