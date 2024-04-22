<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Benchmark has initiated coverage of bitcoin miner Hut 8, giving the company a "buy" rating and a </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">price target of $12.</span></p>\r\n<p>In its evaluation, Benchmark factored in the company's "diversified business model" following the completion of its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/209265/bitcoin-miners-hut-8-and-us-bitcoin-merge-to-form-new-us-based-entity">merger</a> with U.S. Bitcoin Corporation. This includes multiple new revenue streams from<span dir="ltr" role="presentation"> self</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">-</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">mining, managed services, </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">hosting, high</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">-</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">performance c</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">omputing and artificial intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Hut 8's bitcoin holdings</h2>\r\n<p>The investment banking firm also noted <span dir="ltr" role="presentation">the market value of the company’s bitcoin holdings. "</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Hut 8 as of March 31 ranked second </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">among listed miners in terms of bitcoin holdings with 9,102 bitcoins held in reserve. </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">Hut 8 trades at a discount to its bitcoin mining peers that we expect to shrink as the </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">company executes on its self</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">-</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">mining expansion plans," the Benchmark analysis added.</span></p>\r\n<p>The Benchmark research note added that Hut 8's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290079/bitcoin-halving-recovery-geopolitical-tensions">bitcoin</a> holdings provide it with a sizeable liquidity cushion and<span dir="ltr" role="presentation"> the ability to capture </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">upside during bitcoin price rallies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">"The company’s bitcoin holdings are valued at around </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">$5</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">92 million,</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation"> which is equal to approximately 8</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">2</span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">% of its market capitalization," the analysis noted.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Merger with U.S. Bitcoin Corporation</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Hut 8 and U.S. Bitcoin Corporation announced that they had officially joined forces in November 2023. The new company, based in the U.S., is officially called Hut 8 Corporation.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span dir="ltr" role="presentation"> As of March 31, the company had around 884 MW of power capacity under </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">management across 11 sites and featured a total hash rate of 25.5 EH/s and a </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">250 MW hosting business, and a managed services operation. </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">HUT also operates a high-performance computing </span><span dir="ltr" role="presentation">business with five data centers across Canada.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Hut 8 Corporation shares are Nasdaq listed and Friday's price at close of trade was $8.05, up 2.16% in the day.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>