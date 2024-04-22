<p>The NFT marketplace Magic Eden launched a new platform for Bitcoin Runes on Monday. </p>\r\n<p>Magic Eden's Runes Platform, in beta, lets users swap for BTC and buy Runes and Ordinals with their Magic Eden wallet. The platform will also have a Swaps View, allowing users to set a certain BTC amount they want to spend when buying Runes, according to a release from Magic Eden. </p>\r\n<p>Though Magic Eden initially slated to release the product on <a href="https://twitter.com/MagicEden/status/1781005304949338290">April 23</a>, the Magic Eden Runes Platform was completed ahead of schedule, a company spokesperson told The Block. </p>\r\n<p>"As early supporters and first to build an Ordinals marketplace, it was important for us that we build the best Runes experience possible in this important evolutionary step for Bitcoin," said Magic Eden co-founder and COO Zedd Yin in a statement. "We’re proud to be a growth driver in the industry and further cement why Magic Eden is the one-stop-shop for all things Bitcoin."</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin push </h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin Ordinals are like NFTs for the Bitcoin network, in which metadata like images or text are minted onto the smallest units of BTC called satoshis. Bitcoin Runes are an evolution of Ordinals and allow for a more effective way to create fungible tokens on the network.</p>\r\n<p>"Runes could offer a more secure and reliable platform for token creation and transactions. By using the UTXO for on-chain data storage, it inherits the security model of Bitcoin for stronger safety features and a reduced risk of security holes, aka vulnerabilities," Magic Eden wrote in a <a href="https://community.magiceden.io/learn/runes-guide">post</a>. UXTO stands for "Unspent Transaction Output," which is when a surplus output of one Bitcoin transaction can be used as the input for a new one. </p>\r\n<p>Magic Eden has supported Bitcoin Ordinals through a Bitcoin NFT marketplace since March 2023, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2023/03/21/magic-eden-embraces-ordinals-releases-bitcoin-nft-marketplace/">reports</a>. The Magic Eden <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274852/magic-eden-multi-chain-wallet-solana-polygon-bitcoin-ethereum">wallet</a> supports Ethereum and Polygon in addition to Bitcoin and Solana. </p>\r\n<p>Magic Eden brought in $23.42 million in daily volume of Bitcoin Ordinals on NFT marketplaces, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/ordinals-marketplace-volumes">Data Dashboard</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/ordinals-marketplace-volumes/embed" title="Ordinals Marketplace Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>