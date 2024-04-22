<div class="my-3 mx-5">\r\n<p>Swiss bitcoiners are fighting for the world's oldest cryptocurrency to form part of their central bank's reserves. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An advocacy group is reviving an initiative to convince Swiss National Bank (SNB) members to add bitcoin to its coffers, arguing its inclusion would protect Switzerland's economic independence, Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung </span><a href="https://www.nzz.ch/wirtschaft/nun-kommt-die-volksinitiative-welche-die-nationalbank-zum-kauf-von-bitcoin-verpflichten-will-ld.1827256"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Saturday. Pro-bitcoin activists will present the idea to an SNB committee at a meeting on April 26. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The group is preparing to submit documents on its proposal to Switzerland’s State Chancellery, a necessary step to pitch the SNB, Bitcoin Association Switzerland board member Yves Bennaïm, who is leading the initiative, told local media. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NZZ reported that the proposal is intended to start a debate on how to “protect [Swiss] sovereignty and neutrality” through the nation's monetary policy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to Luzius Meisser, who is working with the group on its proposal, Bitcoin's inclusion in the SNB’s reserves would reinforce Switzerland’s independence from the European Central Bank (ECB). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“By including Bitcoin in its reserves, Switzerland would mark its independence from the European Central Bank. Such a step would strengthen our neutrality,” </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Luzius Meisser, president of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">asset manager Bitcoin Suisse, told local media. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This isn't the first time bitcoin supporters have advocated for its integration into the SNB's reserves. In 2022, an advocacy group recommended the SNB purchase 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bitcoin per month in lieu of German government bonds, NZZ reported. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>