Ledger Live to offer crypto swap, instant-buy services through MoonPay

Ledger and MoonPay are rolling out several digital asset-focused services for customers as the latter pours funds into the hard wallet company.

The companies said Monday in a statement that Ledger Live will offer instant processing of crypto purchases through Moonpay and add support for the payment servicer’s token swaps. As part of the collaboration, Ledger Academy will launch new self-paced crypto trading tutorials and other learning resources for its users, including content focused on MoonPay's services.

"We are constantly working to bring better ease of use and access to crypto to Ledger users, while maintaining our industry-leading hardware security," Ledger