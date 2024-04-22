Ledger Live to offer crypto swap, instant-buy services through MoonPay

Companies • April 22, 2024, 3:14PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
UPDATED: April 22, 2024, 3:29PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Ledger Live will offer new crypto instant-buy and swap services through MoonPay, as the latter invests in the hard wallet company. 
  • As part of the partnership, the companies are also collaborating on educational content for cryptocurrency traders. 

Ledger and MoonPay are rolling out several digital asset-focused services for customers as the latter pours funds into the hard wallet company. 

The companies said Monday in a statement that Ledger Live will offer instant processing of crypto purchases through Moonpay and add support for the payment servicer’s token swaps. As part of the collaboration, Ledger Academy will launch new self-paced crypto trading tutorials and other learning resources for its users, including content focused on MoonPay's services.

"We are constantly working to bring better ease of use and access to crypto to Ledger users, while maintaining our industry-leading hardware security," Ledger